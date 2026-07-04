Families mark Fourth of July and America's 250th birthday with events across the Valley

Families across the Valley celebrated the Fourth of July in different ways Saturday, from community gatherings to cooling off at the pool, all to mark America's independence and a major milestone, the nation's 250th birthday.

In Mesa, Erin Gallagher said the holiday is about celebrating freedom with the people around her.

"Today is the day of freedom. I'm from a military background. I very much know the sacrifices that come with this day,” Gallagher said.

Gallagher was among those celebrating at Candlelight Park in Mesa.

"It is family. We get together, and we celebrate the good and the bad, and this is what America means: coming together, celebrating together,’ Gallagher added.

Across the Valley in Litchfield Park, families spent the Fourth cooling off at the city's annual Splash Bash.

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Lifeguard Cael Schwartz said the day carries a deeper meaning.

"250 years ago, you know, a quarter millennium ago, we signed the Declaration of Independence and, you know, we fought hard for that,” Schwartz told ABC15.

Schwartz said he is headed to the United States Merchant Marine Academy and feels a duty to serve his country.

"I wanted to go into the military because I felt like it was my duty to protect and serve our country,” Schwartz added.

Back in Mesa, Gallagher said her message this Fourth of July is simple.

"Happy Fourth of July. Celebrate and enjoy the freedom that is upon us,” Gallagher concluded.