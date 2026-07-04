'SET' orders issued for Mina Fire in Yarnell

YARNELL, AZ — A new wildfire prompted evacuations for residents near Yarnell Saturday afternoon.

Yavapai County officials placed residents in zones 2408, 2411 and 2414 on GO status, which include areas near Mira Road on both sides of Highway 89.

As of 5 p.m., the areas the evacuated areas were rolled back to SET status, according to YCSO.

Officials say resources have stopped forward progress and multiple outbuldings were destroyed in the fire.

Officials say the road is closed a mile south of Highway 89 and Mina Road.

According to Watch Duty, the fire is at 30 acres and 0% containment.

It is unclear what led to the fire and whether anyone has been injured.

Stay with ABC15 for the latest developments.