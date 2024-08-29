North Carolina hiker found dead during a solo hiking trip at the Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON, AZ — A 60-year-old North Carolina man has died while on a solo hiking trip at the Grand Canyon.

National Park Service says their communication center received a call on Tuesday from a family member of the man after he failed to check in with them while attempting to hike the Thunder River Trail-Deer Creek loop.

On the morning of Wednesday, NPS rescue personnel located the man dead along a route connecting Lower Tapeats Camp and Deer Creek Camp.

The cause of the man's death is unknown at this time. His identity hasn't been released.

NPS and the Coconino County Medical Examiner will investigate the incident.

This is the fifth Grand Canyon death reported in August and the sixth in the last 30 days.

Over the weekend, search-and-rescue crews located the body of a Gilbert woman who went missing during a flash flood that swept through the area while she was on a hiking trip.

A BASE jumper died at the Grand Canyon after an incident at Yavapai Point on August 1.

A 20-year-old New Mexico woman was also recently found dead near Twin Overlooks and a North Carolina man fell 400 feet near Pipe Creek Overlook. An 80-year-old man also died on August 25 after falling from a boat in the Grand Canyon's Colorado River.