APS warns of potential Flagstaff power shutoffs Wednesday due to extreme wildfire risk

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Parts of the Flagstaff area and thousands of customers may be without power beginning Wednesday due to the risk of wildfires.

On Tuesday, Arizona Public Service (APS) announced it may need to temporarily shut off power in high fire-risk communities to help prevent electrical equipment from starting or contributing to a wildfire.

APS says the shutoff could happen as early as 9 a.m. It's unclear when it could be restored.

Meteorologists and fire mitigation specialists are tracking extreme and rapidly changing weather and fire conditions and have determined that extreme winds, with gusts nearing 70 miles per hour, coupled with dry terrain and other factors, pose elevated wildfire risk.

The following list is the impacted areas where customers would experience power shutoffs:

Doney Park

Timberline

Fernwood

Mormon Lake

Cosnino

Sunset Crater

Walnut Canyon

Valle

APS says if weather conditions improve, the planned safety shutoff may be canceled. APS will keep impacted customers informed and is working with local emergency management.

Customers can monitor the APS Outage Map tomorrow for outage times.