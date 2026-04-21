WATCH: Unique art celebrates longtime Chandler USD superintendent ahead of retirement

CHANDLER, AZ — As one chapter closes for Chandler Unified School District’s longtime superintendent, a unique tribute is capturing his impact, one letter at a time.

An IT employee with a hidden artistic talent has created a striking portrait of Frank Narducci using only the letters “CUSD.”

ABC15's Cameron Polom spoke to Narducci ahead of his retirement about what's made being an educator so rewarding, what it means to feel the love from coworkers, and what he's learned along the way. Cameron also met the artist and heard from those who say Narducci’s leadership helped build one of the top public school districts in the state.

See the full story in the video player above.