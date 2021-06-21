Crews battling Bear Fire burning south of Alpine

Fire crews are battling the Bear Fire which fire officials say it was caused by lightning south of Alpine.

The fire began Wednesday afternoon and has burned 2,200 acres and 0% contained with 20 personnel currently working on the fire.

#BearFire update, June 20, 2021. Bear Fire grows to 2,200 acres. Photo taken off Hwy 191 near Rose Peak. https://t.co/bNrbSj2LY8 pic.twitter.com/VW1uYrjuQC — ApacheSitgreaves NFs (@A_SNFs) June 20, 2021

On Sunday, the Arizona Department of Transportation says US 190 in both directions south of Alpine is closed between MP 201-225 due to the wildfire.