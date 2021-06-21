Watch
NewsNorthern Arizona News

Actions

Crews battling Bear Fire burning south of Alpine

items.[0].image.alt
Apache Sitgreaves National Forest
Bear Fire
Posted at 5:40 PM, Jun 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-20 21:02:13-04

Fire crews are battling the Bear Fire which fire officials say it was caused by lightning south of Alpine.

The fire began Wednesday afternoon and has burned 2,200 acres and 0% contained with 20 personnel currently working on the fire.

On Sunday, the Arizona Department of Transportation says US 190 in both directions south of Alpine is closed between MP 201-225 due to the wildfire.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV