Westin Kierland Resort files third application to convert golf course into homes

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The owner of the Westin Kierland Resort & Spa has filed its third application to convert a golf course into residential housing, but neighbors say the latest revision still does not address their concerns.

The Mesquite Golf Course is one of three courses near 66th Street and Greenway Parkway near the Scottsdale-Phoenix border.

The proposal seeks to rezone the area and amend the city's General Plan to allow homes, townhouses, condos or apartments on the golf course. The project is called the Copper Residences Planned Unit Development. The Acacia and Ironwood courses would remain golf courses.

Amy Satterfield, chairwoman of the Kierland Community Alliance, said residents are pushing back against the proposal.

"Why would anyone want this beautiful piece of open space to disappear?"

She said neighbors bought their homes with the expectation the golf course would be there.

She said opposition to the plan extends beyond the immediate neighborhood.

"We're hearing from people outside of our community as well, people who are in other golf course communities who are concerned about the possibility that this could be precedent setting."

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A representative for the owner did not respond to a request for comment from ABC15.

Host Hotel and Resorts previously told ABC15 it revised its proposal based on community feedback.

In a statement, the company said: "If approved, the plan would result in a limited, high-quality, residential development with a focus on water conservation, trails, open space and compatibility with the surrounding community, while retaining 18 holes of resort golf."

Neighbors are organizing opposition as the city reviews the proposal, writing letters and placing signs in their yards.

Satterfield said the community is united in its effort.

"We have a really wonderful sense of community here and people are very supportive of what we're trying to do. Because it does affect everyone who lives here."

The proposal still needs a review before the Paradise Valley Village Planning Committee. A hearing date has not been scheduled.

After the village planning committee recommendation, the case would go to the Phoenix Planning Commission for a recommendation.

The final decision will be up to the Phoenix City Council.