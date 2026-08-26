WATCH: North Scottsdale animal rescue offering free pet adoptions this weekend

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The nonprofit Foothills Animal Rescue is holding its annual free adoption event Saturday through Monday, giving prospective pet owners a chance to bring home a new companion at no cost.

Adoptions normally cost between $75 and $300. But once a year, the Smith family sponsors the event and covers the cost. They do it in honor of their late daughter, Brynne, and her love for animals.

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Every adoption opens up a spot for another animal in need at the rescue.

You can browse available pets at foothillsanimal.org. The rescue campus is located at Bell Road and Thompson Peak Parkway in Scottsdale.

ABC15 Scottsdale reporter Anne Ryman has the full story in the video player above.