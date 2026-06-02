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WATCH: Westin Kierland golf course rezoning fight continues

Neighbors push back on revised housing plan
The owners of the Westin Kierland Resort &amp; Spa recently revised a proposal to rezone one of three golf courses to allow homes and condos. Neighbors say they remain adamantly opposed.
Westin Kierland golf course rezoning fight continues
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SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The owners of the Westin Kierland Resort & Spa recently revised a proposal to rezone one of three golf courses to allow homes and condos.

Neighbors say they remain adamantly opposed.

The property owner, Host Hotels & Resorts, revised its rezoning application, lowering the number of proposed housing units from about 800 to just under 500. The company said in a statement the changes were made based on community feedback.

But neighbors say the revised proposal does not address their core concerns.

ABC15 Scottsdale reporter Anne Ryman has the full story in the video player above.

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