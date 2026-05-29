Watch: Scottsdale weighs closure options for more schools

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A Scottsdale Unified School District committee has forwarded three options for more possible school closures to Superintendent Scott Menzel for analysis.

"The goal here was to be able to narrow the options so we could do a deeper dive," Menzel said.

These are the three options that will be reviewed by the district:

The first would close or repurpose Redfield and Laguna schools.

The second option would close or repurpose Laguna and Desert Canyon schools.

The third option would close or repurpose Laguna and Copper Ridge schools.

Laguna Elementary - in the Scottsdale Ranch area near Shea Boulevard and 100th Street - is the only school that appears on all three lists.

Scottsdale School Board Member Amy Carney said the process has not been as open as it should be.

"I'm concerned,” she said at a recent board meeting.

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“I feel like we have just picked pieces out that we want people to see and yet we couldn't see the real conversations happening in that room," she said.

Menzel said the plan is to review the pros and cons of each potential option with an analysis given to the board by mid-August. He said the district plans to present all three options to the school board for review.

The district plans to hold a hearing in September, with a final decision made in October. More information is available on the district’s website.

Like many school districts in the Valley, Scottsdale is facing declining enrollment. The district last December voted to close Echo Canyon and Pima Elementary at the end of this school year.

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