Scottsdale’s new K-9 team targets missing hikers

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale has a new K-9 team of first responders dedicated to finding lost or injured hikers.

The city launched the first combined fire and police K-9 search-and-rescue team in the Valley, trained to use their noses to track down missing or injured hikers across more than 300 miles of trails.

"It's almost like a shark in water. Once they get that smell, they're going to beeline towards it," said Scottsdale Fire Captain Chris Avino, who leads the City of Scottsdale Search and Rescue Team (COSSAR).

Hikers frequently get hurt or lost on Valley trails. This is compounded by a steady stream of out-of-state visitors, who may be unfamiliar with the region’s extreme heat.

The specially trained K-9 team is made up of five members – Leon, Kory, Ploy, Sully and Dillon – and a puppy-in-training named Finnley. Most of the team is black Labrador Retrievers with one Dutch Shephard and one Belgian Malinois.

The dogs were put to their first real test last weekend, helping to find someone lost in the McDowell Sonoran Preserve at night.

“He was found on the trail, no injuries,” Avino said.

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For their safety, the dogs do not go out on rescues when temperatures top 100 degrees. The team carries extensive safety equipment, including a cooling vest, dog booties and GPS collars. The dogs' temperatures are taken regularly, and they are given frequent breaks.

Each dog has two handlers, who are trained through the National Association of Search and Rescue.

Most of the dogs already had names when they joined the team. But one dog holds special meaning for the crew. A dog named Kory was named in memory of Kory Yule, a fire captain the department lost in 2024.

“We wanted to pay homage to him,” Avino said. “So we named her after him.”

Another dog, Finnley, is in training. She’ll soon be ready to become a full-fledged member of the team.

While based out of Scottsdale, the team is also prepared to assist neighboring communities if they request help

"We're trying to keep our city safe, our citizens safe," Avino said.