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WATCH: Scottsdale builds $9.5M facility for city-run ambulance service

The city is transitioning away from a private company to run its own emergency services
City leaders in Scottsdale broke ground Tuesday on a $9.5 million ambulance facility as the city transitions into running its own emergency services. For years, Scottsdale has contracted with a private company for ambulance services while operating its own fire department.
Scottsdale builds $9.5M facility for city-run ambulance service
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SCOTTSDALE, AZ — City leaders in Scottsdale broke ground Tuesday on a $9.5 million ambulance facility as the city transitions into running its own emergency services.

For years, Scottsdale has contracted with a private company for ambulance services while operating its own fire department.

The new ambulance annex, located next to the fire station near Miller and McDowell roads, sits in one of the city’s busiest zones for emergency calls. The existing fire station isn’t large enough to accommodate the paramedics and EMTs who will be needed.

“We’re probably north of 8,000 calls a year for this service area,” Scottsdale Fire Chief Tom Shannon told ABC15. “This is a very busy area. So what this will do is help us provide that much quicker response times.”

Watch the full story in the video player above.

Construction is expected to begin immediately. Shannon said the city expects to assume full responsibility for all ambulance services early next year.

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