WATCH: Jewish community closes out somber Hanukkah in Scottsdale 

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — It has been one week since an act of terrorism in Australia shook the Jewish community worldwide.

Sunday in Scottsdale, on the final night of Hanukkah, a group of celebrators reflected on the lives lost and the way forward.

“It demands two conflicting feelings at the same time. On the one hand, we mourn the loss, but at the same time, the way we respond to it is not by backing down but by doubling down and spreading lightness,” said Chabad of South Scottsdale Rabbi Shmuli Bronstein.

ABC15's Josh Kristianto was at the menorah lighting Sunday night. Watch his story in the player above.