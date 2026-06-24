Scottsdale's Frybread Lounge gets national attention thanks to GMA's '50 States in 50 Weeks' series

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A local shop highlighting Arizona's indigenous culture is getting national attention as ABC's Good Morning America travels the country for America's 250th anniversary.

GMA is celebrating each of the 50 states on its special ’50 States in 50 Weeks’ series.

On Tuesday, GMA visited State 48, stopping by The Frybread Lounge in Scottsdale, which is located near Scottsdale Road and Main Street.

See more of GMA’s Arizona coverage below, and hear from ABC15 Meteorologist Jorge Torres, who joined the fun on Tuesday morning, in the video player above.