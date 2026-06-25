Scottsdale is celebrating 75 years with events, art, history lessons and more

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The City of Scottsdale reached a big milestone this year, marking 75 years since its incorporation in 1951.

The official incorporation took place on June 25, 1951. To commemorate the date, a special celebration was held at Scottsdale Stadium on Thursday morning, complete with a breakfast, documentary premiere, guest speakers, music, and displays.

Throughout the year, there are other events, art pieces, exhibits, lessons, and more to celebrate Scottsdale’s history.

They’re also looking to hear from residents about their memories of Scottsdale over the last 75 years.

Learn more about how to participate and share your stories here.