Scottsdale City Council approves compromise plan to allow Axon to build headquarters

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The Scottsdale City Council has approved a compromise plan that will allow Axon to build its world headquarters in the city after months of controversy regarding the proposed development.

The vote at Monday night's city council meeting was 3-3 in favor of the memorandum of understanding (MOU), with Mayor Lisa Borowsky breaking the tie.

The compromise allows Axon to move forward with their planned headquarters, allowing them to build 600 apartment units and 600 condos over two construction phases.

That's less than the originally proposed project to build almost 1,900 units.

The headquarters will also include an office headquarters, a manufacturing facility, and a hotel and commercial space.

Axon is now required to sign the MOU by the end of the day on Wednesday.

This vote comes after months of controversy regarding Axon's planned headquarters near Loop 101 and Hayden Road.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Axon was originally scheduled to break ground on their new headquarters in January, but they postponed the groundbreaking after a petition was submitted to put the project up for a vote.

Although the ballot referendum received enough signatures, state lawmakers stepped in and passed a bill to help keep Axon in Arizona, which governor Katie Hobbs eventually signed.

At one point, tensions between Axon and city leaders that negotiations stopped altogether between the two sides.

The city also considered suing the state of Arizona over the bill to prevent having an election over the proposed development.

After the vote, Axon released the following statement:

"Thank you to Scottsdale Mayor Lisa Borowsky, Vice Mayor Adam Kwasman, and Councilors Solange Whitehead and Mary Ann McAllen for supporting a fair compromise for all parties regarding the new Axon global headquarters. And thank you to the thousands of Scottsdale residents who helped make our project better with their feedback.

We are very excited to move forward with our new headquarters. Our team will work harder than ever to deliver safe outcomes to public safety and communities alike."