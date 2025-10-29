Scottsdale mayor ‘expects’ to sue state over ‘Axon Bill,’ still hopes for agreement with company

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — In a one-on-one interview with ABC15, Scottsdale Mayor Lisa Borowsky said she “expects” the city will sue the state of Arizona over the so-called “Axon Bill” — but emphasized she remains hopeful for an agreement with the tech company.

Mayor Borowsky told ABC15 that walking away from negotiations wouldn’t serve residents, the city, or Axon, which is seeking to build its international headquarters in Scottsdale along with nearly 1,900 residential units, a hotel, and several restaurants near Loop 101 and Hayden Road.

“I’m optimistic — hopelessly optimistic,” Borowsky said. “I think we can arrive at a result that’s a win-win for the city and, most importantly, for our residents and for Axon. It’s been a struggle, but I’m looking forward to the day we get there.”

When asked what changes she’d like to see in Axon’s proposal, Borowsky said she would not budge on the 1,900 residential units for employees.

“If I had a magic wand, I’d dramatically reduce the number of apartments and add something that benefits the community,” she said. “One idea they’ve been receptive to is allowing the city to use a conference space on their campus as a performing arts center. I think that’s a win-win.”

However, Axon has said in the past that building apartments for staff is integral to their future plans.

The city is also currently a defendant in a lawsuit filed by a residents’ group opposing Axon’s development plans. That lawsuit challenges recent state legislation — dubbed the “Axon Bill” — which critics argue was written to benefit the company and override local control.

When asked if Scottsdale intends to countersue, Borowsky said the city likely will.

“So, are we going to countersue under the theory that we have standing for? I expect we will,” Borowsky told ABC15.

Axon, the Taser manufacturer and body-camera producer, is one of Scottsdale’s top employers. The company says its proposed headquarters would bring jobs and long-term investment to the area, while opponents worry about traffic, density, and state interference in local zoning decisions.

Borowsky will host a public town hall on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Mustang Library, where she plans to discuss transparency and accountability and give residents an opportunity to share their concerns directly.