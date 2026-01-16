Trailhead honors Gabe Zimmerman's memory 15 years after Tucson shooting

TUCSON, AZ — A trailhead in Vail serves as a living memorial to Gabe Zimmerman, who was killed 15 years ago during the tragic shooting that critically injured former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords and a dozen others.

Six people were killed that day, including Gabe.

The Gabe Zimmerman Trailhead offers scenic Sonoran Desert trails and views of the snow-capped Rincon Mountains, but it represents much more than natural beauty for those who gather there.

"He wasn't just my son, he was my best friend," said Ross Zimmerman, Gabe's father.

Gabe was working as Giffords' community outreach director in 2011 when he helped organize the "Congress on your Corner" event outside a Safeway store in Tucson.

"He was fun. He was funny. He was confident. He was athletic. He had a remarkable gift for connecting with people, understanding people, and working with them. And to make the world a better place," Ross said.

That drive to improve his community led Gabe to politics and his role with Giffords' office.

"Gabe gave his life in service of our country. And he'll always be remembered for that," Sen. Mark Kelly told a crowd.

For Giffords, visiting the trailhead brings back meaningful memories.

"A lot of memories. A lot of memories. Good memories," Giffords said.

Sen. Kelly added that Giffords often said, "Gabe Zimmerman was like her younger brother."

Ross was at home that quiet Saturday morning when he got a call saying Gabe had been injured in a shooting. The family rushed to the University Medical Center, hoping to find him in the emergency room.

"We went to UMC and eventually figured out that he wasn't in any of the ERs or hospitals because he hadn't survived," Ross said.

While Gabe's life was cut short, his devotion to community, his ability to unite people from all walks of life, and his love for the outdoors live on through the trailhead that bears his name.

"This is actually one of our favorite places to come visit," Ross said.

The trailhead allows Gabe's legacy to continue breathing life into the community he served.

"It makes it a really good fit," explains Ross. "We can come here and be immersed in biology and natural history with Gabe keeping an eye on us while we do it."

Ross Zimmerman is also keeping his son's memory alive through the BEYOND Foundation, which works to improve the well-being and overall health of communities and people in Southern Arizona. To learn more, click here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.