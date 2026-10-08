No E. coli found after Maricopa boil water advisory placed, lifted

MARICOPA, AZ — A precautionary boil water advisory for Global Water Resources customers in the city of Maricopa has been lifted after follow-up testing found no E. coli in the water samples.

Global Water Resources announced the cancellation Thursday, October 8, at 2 p.m., saying repeat test results came back negative for E. coli.

The advisory was issued Wednesday after two preliminary water tests indicated the tap water could be contaminated with the bacteria.

Global Water collected additional water samples on October 7 and sent them to a third-party laboratory for testing. Those repeat tests did not detect E. coli.

Is Maricopa tap water safe to use?

Global Water says customers no longer need to boil tap water before drinking it, cooking, making ice, brushing their teeth or washing dishes.

The utility also says customers do not need to take any special precautions with household or business water filtration systems, although they should continue following manufacturers' instructions.

According to Global Water, Arizona Department of Environmental Quality regulations do not require customers or the utility to take any further action following the advisory's cancellation.

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Why was the advisory issued?

The precautionary advisory was issued October 7 after two preliminary tests raised concerns about possible E. coli contamination.

E. coli is a type of bacteria that can cause illness. The utility conducted repeat testing to determine whether the bacteria was present in the water system.

The follow-up results were negative, allowing the utility to cancel the advisory.

Global Water says customers with contact information on file will be notified of the cancellation by email, text or phone.

For questions, customers can contact Global Water Resources at 866-940-1102 or email customerservice@gwresources.com. Customer service is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More information is available at Global Water Resources' public notice page.