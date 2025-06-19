Arizona Humane Society warns about rising heat-related pet deaths in Maricopa County

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ — The Arizona Humane Society is warning pet owners about the deadly temperatures after a string of heat-related pet deaths in Maricopa County.
"Heat-related pet deaths are some of the most heart-wrenching for our teams to investigate because they are 100 percent preventable," said Tracey Miiller, Director of Field Operations for AHS. "The majority of these cases are dogs left outside in a backyard or on a patio with no water and no shelter. Triple-digit temperatures are deadly to pets, and it is alarming to see so many heat-related deaths this early in the year. At the same time last year, AHS had investigated two heat-related pet deaths."
According to the AHS, the heat-related deaths also include two dogs that were left in a car in Queen Creek last week.
"Cars become deadly ovens in just minutes," said Miiller. "Even on a cool day, temperatures can become deadly."
AHS wants to remind people that it is illegal to tether your pet when temperatures reach above 100 degrees.
Know the signs of heat stroke in your pet:
- Loud, rapid panting
- Red gums and tongue
- Rapid pulse
- Excessive thirst
- Glazed eyes
- Excessive/lack of drool
- Weakness/collapse
- Seizures
- Unconsciousness
- 103º+ body temperature
If your pet is exhibiting these symptoms, be sure to:
- Move them to a cool place/the shade
- Call your veterinarian immediately
- Place a cool, wet cloth on their belly, ears, paws, and neck
- Direct a fan to blow on them
However, do NOT:
- Force water
- Leave the pet alone
- Use cold water, as this can cause them to go into shock