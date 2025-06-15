Watch Now
Man arrested after dogs found dead in hot car

Officials say 'two dogs were found left in a parked vehicle for at least six hours, resulting in the death of both animals'
QUEEN CREEK, AZ — A 40-year-old man has been arrested after two dogs were found dead in a hot car Friday.

Queen Creek police say officers responded to the area of Signal Butte and Queen Creek roads for reports of animal cruelty.

Officials say "two dogs were found left in a parked vehicle for at least six hours, resulting in the death of both animals."

Police say the incident involved an employee of a nearby business within a shopping complex to where the dogs were found.

The man, who's name has not been released, was booked into jail and faces two counts of animal cruelty.

The investigation remains ongoing.

