Man dies while skydiving in Eloy on February 16

ELOY, AZ — A 47-year-old man died while skydiving in Eloy on Feb. 16, 2025, according to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office.

According to PCSO, deputies were called to the Skydive Arizona facility in Eloy for reports of an injured skydiver around 2 p.m.

Once on scene, the man was located by deputies near the facility and was pronounced dead.

According to witnesses on the scene, the man was known to be a "very experienced skydiver." The man's identity hasn't been released.

No foul play is suspected in this incident, according to PCSO.

This is the third reported skydiving or parachuting death in Eloy so far this year. On February 1, the Eloy Police Department responded to the area of Hanna and Tweedy Road after a 46-year-old Gilbert man fell to his death while parachuting.

Additionally, a 55-year-old Minnesota woman died in a parachuting incident on Jan. 24, 2025, after she had complications during her jump. The woman died at the scene.

The FAA continues to investigate all three incidents.