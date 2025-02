ELOY, AZ — A Gilbert man is dead after a parachuting incident Saturday morning in Eloy.

Police say 46-year-old Shawn Bowen jumped at approximately 11:40 a.m. using a "wingsuit-type apparatus."

For an unknown reason, the parachute did not deploy.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Edmonds at 520-466-7324 extension 0, referencing case number 2025000741.