Minnesota woman dies in parachuting accident Friday in Eloy

The cause of the accident is not yet known
ELOY, AZ — Authorities are investigating after a woman died in a parachuting accident Friday afternoon in Eloy.

Eloy police say they were called to Skydive Arizona just after 4 p.m. for a report of a parachutist experiencing complications during descent.

When first responders arrived, they located the woman and started life-saving measures. The woman, however, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have identified the woman as 55-year-old Ann Wick of Minnesota.

What caused the accident is not yet known.

Eloy Police and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating what led up to the accident.

