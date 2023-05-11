ABC15 EXCLUSIVE: In the air with CBP agents over the border, part 1

YUMA, AZ — It's not even noon and already, Agent Brett Howard with Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations Unit, is getting his first call of the day.

"So it's 72 miles and will take us 33 minutes to get there," Agent Howard explains to ABC15's Nick Ciletti, who rode with him exclusively recently in a helicopter as Agent Howard helped monitor border activity from the sky.

Nick: "So when you respond to this call of 20 people, what is your role in this going to be?"

Agent Howard: "It can be a number of things - so a lot of times, agents might actually see the group and they will wait for an area unit to get on scene so that when they go in to make an apprehension, they'll sit and keep an eye on them. And then when we get on scene, they make the apprehension. The reason why we do that is because without air, the group could disperse and start running."

Agent Howard went on to say many of these groups that cross are led by people known as "coyotes," and that many times, the coyotes are able to run off, leaving their groups alone to be confronted by agents.

To make the trek even more treacherous, Agent Howard says most of the migrants aren't prepared for the unforgiving terrain, potentially deadly heat, or any of the other obstacles they'll encounter along the way.

Nick: "You don't know what kind of condition these people could be in, so they might need medical assistance really the gamut?"

Agent Howard: "Correct. A lot of times, we get the 911 calls especially here in the Baboquivari Mountains, I don't think people coming across have a full grasp of what they're actually going through - the terrain they had to hike through, weather conditions they'll encounter. For the most part, they do not come prepared for a multi-day hike."

As we head west towards Ajo, the call is made to send another unit. So instead, we head south, flying closer towards the border, where from the sky, we spot a number of trails created over time by foot traffic from the hundreds, even thousands of migrants using the same path.

And it's flying over the border where we can see a range of barriers - from the actual border wall, to fencing just a few feet tall, to barely anything at all.

Agent Howard says he believes the walls help in their fight to keep the border safe.

Nick: "Would you like to see more of the wall built? Do you think that would help?"

Agent Howard: "Well - I think anything you can do to help reinforce our borders would be a good thing. You always want more tools in your toolbelt to help do your job."