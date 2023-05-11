Arizona sheriffs concerned with end of Title 42

Pandemic-era Title 42 is set to end on Thursday. Arizona sheriffs are concerned about what that could mean for the state.

"The system is broken; there's a lot that needs to be fixed," said Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb.

​Sheriffs statewide are standing together and sending a message ahead of the ending of Title 42.​

"We have to reform our immigration system, so that people who wish to come here and make a life for themselves, choose and commit to doing it lawfully," said Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone.

Sheriff Penzone held a press conference on Wednesday. He and others called on the federal government to properly fund and reimburse local law enforcement, along with county agencies, for resources needed to continue ensuring public safety.​

"We're told the Department of Homeland Security estimates up to 110,000 people are just south of the border, at different ports of entry, waiting to come in," said Penzone.

He said that the influence of the cartel is a concern.

"It's absolutely a for-profit industry that is... involves violence and abuse, you know, they see everyone who's trying to cross the desert as property. They will force you into debt," said Sheriff Penzone.​

Once migrants have crossed the border, they must go through several days of initial processing where they are fingerprinted and vetted. But ABC15 was told only so much information is available, leading to the possibility of violent offenders entering the country.

Migrants will then be dispersed in cities throughout Arizona. Many are traveling to other states​ as they wait for their cases to make their way through the court system, which could take up to five years.​​

"We need those lines of communication so that we can properly prepare and address when those people are being dumped in our communities, especially communities that just are not equipped for it," said Sheriff Lamb.

Many wonder what resources migrants will have since they won't be legally allowed to work.​

"There are all different types of peripheral crimes that could occur... not by someone who is intent on being a criminal, but in order to survive, they do," said Sheriff Penzone.

ABC15 was told there's still a big concern over those crossing illegally, on top of drug, human and sex trafficking that's already taking place.

