WATCH: ABC15 sits down with incoming Scottsdale Mayor Lisa Borowsky

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — ABC15 is sitting down with newly elected Scottsdale Mayor Lisa Borowsky to discuss her vision for the city in her upcoming term.

Borowsky defeated incumbent Mayor Dave Ortega in the general election, which was nonpartisan.

In the interview, Borowsky discusses her views on affordable housing, homelessness, traffic, developments, attracting more tourism to the area, and other topics.

Watch Adam Mintzer's full interview with Borowsky below