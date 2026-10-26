Faith, community leaders call for election worker safety as threats pop up in Arizona

PHOENIX — Faith and community leaders are coming together to call for the safety of election workers as threats to political offices have hit communities nationwide, including in Arizona.

A national survey by the Brennan Center for Justice found 32% of local election officials have experienced threats, harassment or abuse because of their job.

Arizona Supreme Court Justice Maria Elena Cruz said no one should have to fear for their safety because of their role in the democratic process.

"No one should have to fear for their safety or their family's safety because they help count the vote," Cruz said.

Religious and community leaders are now standing alongside the people who run elections.

"They deserve our gratitude and our respect and unfortunately that is not what they always receive," said Rev. Sarah Oglesby-Dunegan of Valley Unitarian Universalist Congregation.

Protections for election workers are already in place. Former Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer said surveillance is present at every location, security increases on Election Day, and workers receive specialized training.

"The leads at every single voting location had to go through a special two-day training that's more intensive that also addresses deescalation skills such that if the voter comes in and is upset by something that the chief inspector at the voting location can hopefully deescalate the situation while solving the problem," Richer said.

But Election Day is only the most visible part of the process. The work continues long after polls close, until results are certified.

"Most people only see Election Day. You know what the rest of us do not? The months of preparation, the testing of equipment, the training, the long nights, the recounts, the audits and the quiet precision that is required to get every detail right," Cruz said.

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