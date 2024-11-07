Watch Now
NewsPoliticsAmerica Votes | ABC15 Arizona

Actions

Voice of the Voter: How are voters feeling after Election Day?

ABC15 has been traveling across the state, Valley this election season
ABC15 is speaking to voters after 2024's election day and hearing their reactions to results.
Posted
and last updated

ABC15 has been traveling all across the Valley and state to give voters a voice this election season.

After Election Day, we're checking in with voters to see how they're feeling as results come in, races are called and ballots continue to be counted.

Watch Jordan Bontke's latest Voice of the Voter installment in the video player above.

See more of our Voice of the Voter coverage here.

What matters the most to you? We want to share your perspective. Have a question or issue you'd like to see more coverage on? Email us at share@abc15.com.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen