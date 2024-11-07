Voice of the Voter: How are voters feeling after Election Day?

ABC15 has been traveling all across the Valley and state to give voters a voice this election season.

After Election Day, we're checking in with voters to see how they're feeling as results come in, races are called and ballots continue to be counted.

Watch Jordan Bontke's latest Voice of the Voter installment in the video player above.

See more of our Voice of the Voter coverage here.

What matters the most to you? We want to share your perspective. Have a question or issue you'd like to see more coverage on? Email us at share@abc15.com.