Tim Stringham concedes Maricopa County Recorder race as Justin Heap leads in latest ballot count

PHOENIX — Tim Stringham (D) has conceded in the race for Maricopa County Recorder against Justin Heap (R), Stringham's campaign tells ABC15.

Heap currently leads Stringham by more than 44,000 votes in Maricopa County, with 70% of the vote counted.

I’ve confirmed this with folks close to Dem. Tim Stringham’s campaign. He has conceded.



Justin Heap defeated Stephen Richer in the primary and now has defeated Stringham in the Maricopa County Recorder race. @abc15 @Garrett_Archer https://t.co/YZI0WJ6R9j — Ford Hatchett (@FordHatchett) November 6, 2024

Following the announcement, Heap released the following statement:

"I am humbled and honored to have been elected as the next Maricopa County Recorder. A short while ago, I spoke with Tim Stringham who conceded the race and congratulated me on my victory.

I am grateful for the trust that the voters have placed in me. I intend to fulfill my promise of being a Recorder for every voter because protecting the integrity of our elections is an issue that impacts us all.

It is undeniably true that past elections, under both parties and spanning more than a decade, have denigrated our county’s reputation and made us the laughing stock of the nation.

That ends today.

Throughout my campaign, I made my promises to restore trust in our elections and respect all voters an issue of paramount importance — and I intend to deliver on those promises.

I look forward to immediately beginning the work of transitioning into the office, and working with the legislature to develop a common sense legislative agenda that will make our elections more effective, efficient, and most importantly, honest, while allowing us to deliver faster election results in the 2026 and 2028 elections.

I give all the glory to God and the people of Maricopa County for this victory and offer my heartfelt gratitude to my wife and children for their unwavering love and support throughout this campaign. I must also offer my most sincere appreciation to my campaign manager, Jeff Caldwell, for his never quit attitude and ability to deliver results. Finally, none of this would have been possible without the support and encouragement of the chief architect of my campaign strategy, Arizona Freedom Caucus Chairman Jake Hoffman.

We have a lot of work ahead of us, but if we all work together, in good faith, I know that we will produce election improvements and optimizations that will restore Maricopa County to its rightful place as the preeminent leader in elections management in all of America. Now let’s get to work."

Heap has served as a state representative for the past two years and has voted in favor of hand-counting ballots and ending early voting.

His campaign focused on restoring voter confidence, respecting voters and speeding up election results.

FULL RESULTS: 2024 general election results in Arizona

Heap was a prosecutor and civil liberties attorney before being elected in 2022 to the state house representing District 10.

Heap beat out incumbent Stephen Richer in the primary election and Democratic candidate Tim Stringham in the general election.