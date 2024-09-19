Taking a look at Prescott: A wild west, rich history and tight community

PRESCOTT, AZ — When walking around downtown Prescott, visitors can certainly feel a rich history around them. Prescott was founded when Arizona was still a territory in 1864.

The city ended up being the second capitol for Arizona and was designated the capitol twice before it landed in Phoenix.

Many who live in Prescott embrace the historical events and past of the city of nearly 50,000 people.

In the downtown square, there’s a Whiskey Row. Sitting in that block of businesses is The Palace Saloon and Restaurant, one of Arizona’s oldest saloons.

“I absolutely love this place with all my heart. I love history. So, walking in here was a no-brainer,” said Scott Stanford, the owner and operator of the Palace Saloon and Restaurant. He and his wife fully took over the restaurant several years ago.

Before Stanford’s restaurant opens at 11 a.m. on weekdays, people often wait outside to get in. Their employees are dressed up in 1800s clothes and garb, ready to serve their regulars and visitors.

Stanford says The Palace is a destination and is a big part of the history of Prescott. The business proudly displays all that history on its walls dating back to the late 1870s. Stanford said the business burned down several times, including during the most famous fire in 1900. Patrons back then were able to carry the original Brunswick Bar to a new location and it is still in use today.

“The fact that it’s still here and survived a couple fires is amazing,” Stanford said.

The city is also known for its rich Wild West history, from well-known names like Doc Holliday, Wyatt Earp, Virgil Earp and more.

“All your old famous western people who went to Tombstone were all in Prescott first,” Stanford said.

With the old also comes the new.

There are several new restaurants in Prescott as well. There’s one called the County Seat, which is a stark difference from some places downtown.

“It’s a little more sleek, a little more modern than some of the other places, which I thought was a nice juxtaposition because there's already a lot of other incredible restaurants like the Palace that have been around for a really long time,” said Skyler Reeves, the owner of the County Seat.

Reeves’ restaurant still pays homage with its name. Prescott was designated as the county seat of Yavapai County. His restaurant overlooks the courthouse square.

“I just wanted a place where everyone can come together and enjoy this beautiful space together,” Reeves said.

Prescott has grown exponentially - its population has nearly doubled since 1990. With that growth comes a need for housing, and it’s gotten more expensive.

“I think the average price of a house is... I want to say it is in the neighborhood of $600,000,” said Tim Wiederaenders, the editor of the Daily Courier.

The issues the city faces have remained the same for decades, Wiederaenders said, adding that it includes transportation, water, and health care.

Those who live in Prescott also take their civic duties seriously. The average age skews older as it is seen as a retirement community.

Many politicians have also come through to campaign over the years including the late Senator John McCain and more recently, former president Donald Trump.

“Prescott in particular, but Yavapai County is arguably the most conservative area of Arizona,” Wiederaenders said.

The city has also seen tragedy. There’s now a new monument in the downtown square in honor of the 19 Granite Mountain Hot Shots who died in the Yarnell Hill Fire in 2013, along with banners hanging in some restaurants to remember the fallen heroes.

“If you want to define Prescott, it's how the community came together after that,” Wiederaenders said.

The city came together in mourning in that tragedy, but it also comes together in many celebrations every year. One is known as the World’s Oldest Rodeo, dating back to 1888. Wiederaenders mentions that Prescott is also known as a Christmas City in Arizona.

When asked about what comes to mind about Prescott, Reeves also mentioned the rodeo and the Fourth of July celebrations.

“This is like a picture of Americana,” he said. “It’s kids playing in the streets, craft fair on the square, and the rodeo at night. Everyone’s just out enjoying the town. The weather’s incredible.”