Maricopa County Recorder says it received up to 40,000 damaged or blank voter registration forms

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Recorder’s Office says tens of thousands of voter registration forms were received damaged, torn or blank ahead of the election.

“We received several thousand voter registration forms ahead of the October 7 voter registration deadline, as can be expected with any major election, a spokesperson for the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office said Monday. “…At this time we estimate we received roughly 30,000-40,000 forms on the deadline that were torn, damaged, or even blank.”

The recorder’s office says the registration forms come from various registration groups and third parties, and the administrative office processes them.

