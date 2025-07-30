Phoenix home prices plateau as market shifts in buyers' favor

Homebuyers are now in the driver's seat in metro Phoenix.
The median sale price of homes in metro Phoenix declined 0.2% year-over-year to $451,100 in June, according to the latest data from CoStar Group/Homes.com, entrenching a trend where Valley home prices have moved mostly sideways or modestly lower through 2025 after seeing solid price gains a year earlier.
And that indicates the Valley market may be at or near an inflection point, said Connor Devereux, director of market analytics at CoStar/Homes.com.
"Persistently elevated mortgage rates, affordability challenges, and economic uncertainty have pressured buy-side demand," Devereux said. "Meanwhile, a steep pickup in for-sale inventory over the past two years has increased the supply of available homes, giving potential Phoenix homebuyers more options and negotiating power."