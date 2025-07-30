Lucid partners with Timothée Chalamet to market Gravity SUVs in new brand deal

Lucid Group Inc. is going Hollywood.

Lucid inked a multiyear brand deal with actor Timothée Chalamet to market its Gravity SUVs, the California-based electric vehicle maker announced Tuesday.

Lucid, which manufactures its Lucid Air sedans and Gravity SUVs south of Phoenix in Casa Grande, called the partnership with Chalamet “a key milestone” in its strategy to “broaden cultural relevance of the brand through accelerated marketing efforts.”

Chalamet was spotted driving a Lucid Air in 2023, leading to his involvement in Lucid’s new marketing campaign for Lucid Gravity SUVs that will roll out in the fall, according to the company.

