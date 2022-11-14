LIVE UPDATES: Arizona election results nearing completion with governor race still too close to call

It has been nearly a week since Election Day and several races are still too close to call. Thousands of ballots have yet to be counted.
BIG DEVELOPMENTS:
- Sen. Mark Kelly reportedly wins reelection in U.S. Senate race, defeats Blake Masters
- Rachel Mitchell declares victory as Maricopa County Attorney votes continue to be counted
- Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes voted Arizona Secretary of State
LATEST UPDATES:
11:27 a.m.
Lead change in Superintendent race. @electtomhorne now leads @kathyhoffman_az by 625— The AZ - abc15 - Data Guru (@Garrett_Archer) November 14, 2022
11:12 a.m.
Victory.— Adrian Fontes (@Adrian_Fontes) November 14, 2022
Thank you Arizona.
As 21st Secretary of State, I will do my best.#ProtectDemocracy#ProtectTheRepublic
11:10 a.m.
Pinal County results have been updated with a further 3,419 votes.— Pinal County Vote (@PinalVote) November 14, 2022
Click here for the latest results: https://t.co/ZvBM0Wid02
10:41 a.m.
UPDATE: Julie Gunnigle responds after Rachel Mitchell declares victory: pic.twitter.com/Woji5T6RjG— ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) November 14, 2022
9 a.m., Monday
Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell declares victory as she retains a slight lead over Julie Gunnigle. The AP has not yet called the race.