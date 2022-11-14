LIVE UPDATES: Arizona election results nearing completion with governor race still too close to call

It has been nearly a week since Election Day and several races are still too close to call. Thousands of ballots have yet to be counted.

11:27 a.m.

Lead change in Superintendent race. @electtomhorne now leads @kathyhoffman_az by 625 — The AZ - abc15 - Data Guru (@Garrett_Archer) November 14, 2022

11:12 a.m.

Victory.

Thank you Arizona.

As 21st Secretary of State, I will do my best.#ProtectDemocracy#ProtectTheRepublic — Adrian Fontes (@Adrian_Fontes) November 14, 2022

11:10 a.m.

Pinal County results have been updated with a further 3,419 votes.



Click here for the latest results: https://t.co/ZvBM0Wid02 — Pinal County Vote (@PinalVote) November 14, 2022

10:41 a.m.

UPDATE: Julie Gunnigle responds after Rachel Mitchell declares victory: pic.twitter.com/Woji5T6RjG — ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) November 14, 2022

9 a.m., Monday

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell declares victory as she retains a slight lead over Julie Gunnigle. The AP has not yet called the race.

