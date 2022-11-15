Watch Now
Republican David Schweikert wins reelection to U.S. House in Arizona's 1st Congressional District

Schweikert defeated Democrat Jevin Hodge
Posted at 8:02 PM, Nov 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-14 22:30:46-05

Republican David Schweikert has won reelection for U.S. House in Arizona's 1st Congressional District, according to the Associated Press.

Schweikert defetead Democratic candidate Jevin Hodge.

The race was between Schweikert and Hodge remained close in the days following the election, with the Associated Press waiting to make a call until Monday night.

On the same night, Katie Hobbs was elected as the next Arizona governor after numerous days of ballot counting, according to the Associated Press.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

