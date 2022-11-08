LIVE UPDATES: Polls open as Arizonans cast their ballots in the 2022 general election

PHOENIX — Arizonans are heading to the polls today to cast their ballot in the 2022 general election.

One of the biggest races impacting Arizona is the race for governor as Doug Ducey's term comes to an end. Republican candidate and former TV news anchor Kari Lake is facing Democrat candidate and current Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.

IMPORTANT ELECTION LINKS:



Other races include the race for U.S. Senate as Democratic Senator Mark Kelly runs for reelection against newcomer Republican candidate Blake Masters.

To read more about all of the seats up for grabs click here.

Seeing any problems at the polls? Let us know by sending an email to share@abc15.com

SEE BELOW FOR THE LATEST LIVE UPDATES:

7:09 a.m.

Check in stations are now working at Burton Barr Library. Voters who want to vote can use this location. — Maricopa County Recorder's Office (@RecordersOffice) November 8, 2022

7 a.m.

Update: 15,000 voters have checked in as of 7 am #abc15 — Jamie Warren (@JamieABC15) November 8, 2022

6:35 a.m.

Update: Voters at Burton Barr have three options. They can drop off ballots at door number three, wait for tabulator to come online, or go to another location nearby. https://t.co/t4LUfb9wch. https://t.co/u6C2B8u3er — Maricopa County (@maricopacounty) November 8, 2022

6:17 a.m.

Poll workers here at Burton Barr Library tell me it is a ballot drop off site ONLY currently. They are having an issue with the tabulation machine and are sending people down the street to the art museum to vote in person. Working to find out what specifically the issue is @abc15 pic.twitter.com/gIl1HJoNxi — Amelia Fabiano ABC15 (@AmeliaFabianoTV) November 8, 2022

6 a.m.