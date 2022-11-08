Tracking potential issues at voting centers, ballot drop-off locations

PHOENIX — Polling centers are open until 7 p.m. across Arizona and ABC15 is tracking any potential issues at voting centers and ballot dropoff locations.

Shortly after opening, the Burton Barr Library location in Phoenix reported it was acting as a drop-off-only site due to tabulation center issues.

Poll workers here at Burton Barr Library tell me it is a ballot drop off site ONLY currently. They are having an issue with the tabulation machine and are sending people down the street to the art museum to vote in person. Working to find out what specifically the issue is @abc15 pic.twitter.com/gIl1HJoNxi — Amelia Fabiano ABC15 (@AmeliaFabianoTV) November 8, 2022

Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer told ABC15 it is a "small issue" that is not impacting the ability of voters to cast their ballots. It was resolved shortly after 7 a.m.

Maricopa County officials said: "Poll workers put in the password incorrectly on the tabulators three times and they were locked out. This is a security feature designed to protect the vote. We’ve sent a tech to get the tabulators up and running. Voters can still check in and vote their ballot. But in the interim, voters have a few options. They can wait for the tech to bring out a new password and memory cards, they can insert their voted ballots into a secure door in the ballot box and bipartisan poll workers will insert their ballots into the tabulator at the end of the night, or they can choose to vote at another location."

Check in stations are now working at Burton Barr Library. Voters who want to vote can use this location. — Maricopa County Recorder's Office (@RecordersOffice) November 8, 2022

No other known issues have been officially reported Tuesday morning.

