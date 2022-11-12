Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes voted Arizona Secretary of State

PHOENIX — Adrian Fontes, Maricopa County Recorder from 2016 to 2020, has beat out Mark Finchem in the race for Secretary of State, the Associated Press reports.

Fontes served as County Recorder amid claims of fraud in the 2020 election. He ran for re-election but loss to Republican Stephen Richer. In addition the 2020 controversy, Fontes also faced a lawsuit over signature verification in 2018 when he had to open emergency voting centers after a contractor delayed the opening of some polling places.

Despite the re-election loss, Fontes told ABC15 that one term as Recorder makes him the best qualified as Secretary of State.

While County Recorder, Fontes enhanced early ballot tracking to inform voters when their ballot is received and counted. Fontes also implemented voting centers.

As SOS, Fontes aims to preserve election integrity and to make Secretary of State services more user friendly.

Before running for office, Fontes served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1992 to 1996 and later practiced law for 15 years.

Adrian Fontes released the following statement Friday:

"I am honored to be presumptively elected Arizona's next Secretary of State. I will make it my mission to bring us closer together than we have been during these last few years. The America of tomorrow can be a place where being an American is more important than your political party. We must embrace dignity for our fellow human beings and work to become Americans who respect our neighbors, regardless of how they vote. I promise to always honor and defend the ideal of fair and honest elections with the voters of Arizona and I will help reignite the flame of unity in our Republic. Thank you all so much. Let’s get to work."

