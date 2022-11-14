Rachel Mitchell declares victory as Maricopa County Attorney votes continue to be counted

PHOENIX — The office for Rachel Mitchell, who is fighting to keep her title as Maricopa County Attorney, declared victory Monday morning, while votes continue to be counted.

The race has still not yet been called by Associated Press. Julie Gunnigle, the Democratic candidate for the position, is trailing 48% to Mitchell's 52%, with 77% reporting, according to the latest vote results on Monday morning.

LATEST RESULTS: Arizona 2022 election ballot counts

The Mitchell For Maricopa Campaign released the following statement by Mitchell Monday morning:

"Thank you, Maricopa County!

"As a lifelong Arizonan who has dedicated my career to the safety of our neighborhoods and families, I am deeply honored this community has overwhelmingly shown its support and trust in my leadership of the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. I’d also like to thank the staff at MCAO for their tireless work standing up for victims and seeking justice for those who have been wronged. It is an honor to stand with you in these efforts.

"Public safety isn’t partisan. All Arizonans demand safe communities in which to live, work and raise their children. I will continue working with law enforcement and community leaders to hold criminals accountable, increase the use of treatment to rehabilitate where appropriate, deliver justice for victims, and put the safety of Maricopa County residents first."

No statement has been released by Julie Gunnigle's team. ABC15 has reached out and will update if one is recieved.