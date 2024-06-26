Important dates to know ahead of Arizona's 2024 Primary Election on July 30

Arizona's state primary election is just over a month away and ABC15 is taking action to ensure you are prepared to cast your ballot.

According to Arizona Clean Elections, here are the dates you should know ahead of Election Day on July 30:



July 1: Voter registration deadline

July 3: Early voting begins

July 19: Last day to request ballot by mail

July 23: Mail your ballot back by this date

July 26: Last day to vote early in person

July 30: Election Day. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

