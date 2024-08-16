Former President Donald Trump to visit Arizona border, hold Phoenix rally

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Former President Donald Trump is set to make a visit to the border in Cochise County Thursday, Sierra Vista Mayor Clea McCaa confirmed with KGUN 9 today.

McCaa says the visit will include a tour of the border in an as-of-yet unspecified location. Trump is set to hold a rally in Phoenix after the border tour, McCaa says.

ABC15 is working to gather more details for Trump's visit to Phoenix.

The former president was last in Arizona in June, where ABC15's Rachel Louise Just spoke exclusively with Trump as he prepared to take the stage.

EXCLUSIVE: Former President Donald Trump speaks with ABC15 ahead of Phoenix campaign town hall

Trump's visit to Arizona comes the same week as the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, where fellow presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris is set to present her vision to the nation.