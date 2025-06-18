Roads reopen after SWAT situation resolved at Casa Grande apartment complex following armed robbery attempt

CASA GRANDE, AZ — Casa Grande Police were on the scene of a SWAT situation early Wednesday morning after responding to calls of an armed robbery.

Authorities say the situation is now resolved.

According to Casa Grande Police, officers responded to Trekell and Korsten roads for reports of an armed robbery involving multiple suspects at the Sinclair Fuel Station at 1:48 a.m.

Police say one of the suspects fired a gun at the clerk before fleeing the store. The clerk was uninjured.

The suspects were located at the Agave House Apartments and refused to exit. Authorities called in Pinal Regional SWAT to the scene.

Police evacuated all nearby apartments. North and southbound Trekell Road between Kortsen and Racine are now back open.