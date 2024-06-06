PHOENIX — Former President Donald Trump, who is once again running for president against President Joe Biden, spoke with ABC15's Rachel Louise Just for his first local campaign interview since his felony convictions.

Watch the full interview in the player below:

EXCLUSIVE: Former President Donald Trump speaks with ABC15 ahead of Phoenix campaign town hall

In the interview, Trump is asked about the border, the economy and more.

Trump is currently speaking at a town hall in Phoenix organized by Turning Point, a conservative youth organization that has seen its influence rise alongside Trump's takeover of the GOP.

The portion of the town hall featuring Trump is live-streaming here.

Trump was found guilty on May 30 of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to hush money provided to an adult porn actor. He continues to make unfounded claims that the trial was rigged and that the judge was biased against him. Trump is expected to be sentenced for these charges in July.

ABC15 will continue to submit interview requests for President Biden when he is in town for events.

Ahead of Thursday's rally, ABC15 crews were there as several people were overcome with heat exhaustion while waiting outside. Our crews saw three people being taken away on stretchers by Phoenix firefighters. Phoenix Fire officials later confirmed 11 people were transported due to heat-related issues.