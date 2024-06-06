11 people taken to hospital due to heat exhaustion ahead of Phoenix Trump rally

PHOENIX — Nearly a dozen people have been taken to a hospital due to heat exhaustion while waiting in line for a Turning Point rally featuring former President Donald Trump.

Phoenix Fire officials tell ABC15 they responded to Dream City Church in north Phoenix and transported 11 people after reports of heat exhaustion.

Thursday marks the first day the Valley has reached 110° this year.

ABC15 crews were there as several people began to faint and seek medical attention due to the heat.

Another one being carted out on a stretcher at Trump rally … this marks at least six people from what we can likely assume is the heat @abc15 pic.twitter.com/NAZIONJOIo — Ben Brown (@bdbrown473) June 6, 2024

abc15

abc15