11 people taken to hospital due to heat exhaustion ahead of Phoenix Trump rally

Thursday marks the first day the Valley has reached 110° this year
Trump rally heat exhaustion
Posted at 1:51 PM, Jun 06, 2024

PHOENIX — Nearly a dozen people have been taken to a hospital due to heat exhaustion while waiting in line for a Turning Point rally featuring former President Donald Trump.

Phoenix Fire officials tell ABC15 they responded to Dream City Church in north Phoenix and transported 11 people after reports of heat exhaustion.

Thursday marks the first day the Valley has reached 110° this year.

ABC15 crews were there as several people began to faint and seek medical attention due to the heat.

Phoenix firefighters at Trump rally
Trump rally heat exhaustion

