Charges recommended against driver accused of hitting Avondale 11-year-old 

AVONDALE, AZ — Avondale police said they have submitted charging recommendations to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office involving a driver accused of hitting and killing an 11-year-old boy.

The crash happened back in February near 107th Avenue and Thomas Road. The recommended charges were submitted, police said, following a toxicology report.

In February, police told ABC15 the 11-year-old was on a minibike and trying to cross the street when he was hit. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Many neighbors, like Manny Aguilar, still often think about seeing those flashing lights.

"Every day I pass by, and I look down," said Aguilar. "And it just kind of brings back memories."

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

He told ABC15, with two young kids in his family, the crash "hits home".

In the days following, the community and loved ones held a vigil for the 11-year-old.

The family later shared a GoFundMe and identified the child as Kevin (Javier Jr.). The fundraiser is now closed, but the beneficiaries were the Ortiz family.

A summary described the young boy as beautiful, bright, and someone who made so many smile.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

In February, police said they suspected the driver was impaired, but the woman was released pending the results of a blood test.

On Tuesday, ABC15 learned a toxicology report had been returned.

"The toxicological report indicated the Suspect’s blood sample contained the presence of substances which led Avondale Police to believe the Suspect was impaired at the time of the collision. Charges of Manslaughter, Endangerment, and Driving Under the Influence have been forwarded to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for review."

"I really hope that justice is served, and there is something positive that can come out of this tragedy," said Aguilar.

He told ABC15 that it includes awareness.

ABC15 is not naming the suspect, a 36-year-old woman, since police said they have not received a charging decision from MCAO.

"We would like to see perhaps some measures to help reduce the speed that happens here on the street," said Aguilar.

While ABC15 is waiting to learn all the details of what led up to the crash, our team did send a message to the City of Avondale regarding potential speed deterrence in the area.

We also reached out to MCAO regarding the submittal. Our team will keep you up to date on any responses we receive.