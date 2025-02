AVONDALE, AZ — Avondale police say an 11-year-old has died after being struck by an alleged impaired driver Monday evening.

Police say it happened near 107th Avenue and Thomas Road around 5 p.m.

Officials say the child was struck by a car when crossing the street.

The child was taken to a hospital where they later died.

Police say the driver remained on scene and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The investigation remains ongoing.