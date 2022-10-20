Administrative review of primary publicly presented in Pinal County

Today Pinal County voters getting more answers about what happened during their Primary.

An administrative review was publicly presented to the County Board of Supervisors, just weeks before the general election.

Outside counsel, Brad Nelson, who completed the review gave a public presentation.

The focus of the review was what caused errors with the early voting ballots this summer, the cause of the ballot shortage on primary day, and how did county officials respond.

“There was a statutory requirement to provide a certain number of ballots that was not done,” said Nelson.

The issues with the primary happened under the supervision of the then-elections director David Frisk, who was fired back in August.

County Attorney Kent Volkmer told ABC15 that the statute violated doesn’t list a consequence, so nothing more will be done.

“I did reach out to Mr. Frisk, but my emails and voice messages that were left at his particular addresses and numbers were not responded to,” said Nelson. “So, I cannot describe how the municipal contests were not reflected correctly.”

The administrative review, which was published online this afternoon, said Nelson found no evidence of any intentional wrongdoing or misconduct.

It also included dozens of recommendations like more staffing, better communication with the poll workers, and putting proofing in place.

“I will tell you, you are on the right course,” said Nelson.

As the county prepares for November’s election, we’re told many of those recommendations are already being implemented.

“We believe we are in the best position moving forward to put on a flawless election,” said Volkmer.

Former County Recorder Virgina Ross was quickly named as elections director back in August following the ballot incident. Her former assistant and compliance officer, Dana Lewis, became County Recorder.

“I see what they are doing and correcting and I’m very excited about it,” said Dist. 2 Chair of Pinal County GOP, Kathleen Nowak.

People who came to hear the review like Nowak and her Vice Chair, Belinda Rodriguez, said they feel encouraged and even confident.

“They are organized they are detailed,” said Rodriguez. “So, I’m confident that the next election is going to go off smoothly,” said Rodriguez.