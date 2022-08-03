Watch Now
At least 20 Pinal County election precincts run low, run out of in-person ballots

More ballots are being printed, according to officials
Tuesday is Primary Election Day in Arizona, and 150,000 people are expected to cast their in-person ballots.
Posted at 5:08 PM, Aug 02, 2022
PHOENIX — Several Pinal County election precincts have reportedly run out of in-person ballots during Tuesday's primary election.

According to county officials, at least 20 precincts in Pinal County have run low or run out of ballot and have requested more.

Precincts 7, 8, 15, and 92 were all confirmed to have ran out of ballots during the afternoon. According to one ABC15 viewer, precinct 45 in Apache Junction has also run out of ballots, but Pinal County has not confirmed that location.

A full list of Pinal County precincts can be found online here.

Pinal County says voters who are physically in line at a polling center by 7 p.m. will be able to cast a ballot. Voters who arrive after 7 p.m. will be turned away.

