At least 20 Pinal County election precincts run low, run out of in-person ballots

PHOENIX — Several Pinal County election precincts have reportedly run out of in-person ballots during Tuesday's primary election.

According to county officials, at least 20 precincts in Pinal County have run low or run out of ballot and have requested more.

Precincts 7, 8, 15, and 92 were all confirmed to have ran out of ballots during the afternoon. According to one ABC15 viewer, precinct 45 in Apache Junction has also run out of ballots, but Pinal County has not confirmed that location.

Due to unprecedented demand for in-person ballots, Pinal County has experienced a ballot shortage in certain, limited precincts. Pinal County is continuing to print additional ballots and distributing them to each affected precinct polling place. — Pinal County - Government 🌵 (@PinalCounty) August 2, 2022

A full list of Pinal County precincts can be found online here.

Pinal County says voters who are physically in line at a polling center by 7 p.m. will be able to cast a ballot. Voters who arrive after 7 p.m. will be turned away.