Pinal County elections director "no longer employed" following primary election errors

PINAL COUNTY, AZ — Pinal County's elections director, David Frisk, is "no longer employed" with the county, according to a release today.

The news comes two days after the Arizona primary election, where Pinal County saw several issues related to ballot availability. More than 20 Pinal County voting centers either completely ran out or were very short on in-person ballots Tuesday.

On Wednesday, officials spoke publicly about the issue and cited human error for the ballot shortages. One official said they had a higher amount of people requesting day of, in-person ballots, and Independents requesting Republican ballots because so many Democrats were running unopposed in major races.

Republican ballots were largely the ones that were running short on ballots at voting centers.

Pinal County leaders speak about last night's election process and a shortage of ballots

"As a result of discussions with the Board of Supervisors and County Leadership, and in order to restore confidence for voters in the November Election, Recorder Virginia Ross has resigned from her elected office and has been appointed Elections Director effective immediately," the county said in a statement emailed Thursday to media outlets.

“As a Board, we are deeply embarrassed and frustrated by the mistakes that have been made in this primary election, and as such, we are taking immediate steps to ensure the November election runs smoothly, as elections in Pinal County have historically done prior to this primary,” said Jeffrey McClure, Chairman of the Board of Supervisors.

